The 2020 presidential primary season is well underway. A grand total of 24 Democrats have thrown their hat in the ring in an attempt to beat President Donald Trump, which has led the Democratic National Committee (DNC) to whittle it down to 20 for the first debate. There will be 12 primary debates total over the coming months.
Candidates will face off for the first time next week. In many ways, this debate will be the first opportunity for the Democratic presidential hopefuls to make their pitch to voters. In such a crowded field, the main question they need to answer is: Why should voters pick you as the Democratic presidential nominee? It's a tough task, if you ask us. But that's something the DNC says it has taken into account.
Advertisement
"The DNC has taken unprecedented steps to ensure that this historically large field of candidates gets the opportunity to make their case on the debate stage to a wide audience," DNC women's media director Elizabeth Renda told Refinery29. "We committed to an inclusive, fair, and innovative approach for all aspects of the 2020 debates, and we're working hard to ensure that our candidates have a meaningful conversation on the debate stage. To make that a reality, we took historic steps, like requiring that all 12 DNC-sanctioned debates feature a diverse group of moderators and panelists that include women and people of color. We're confident that with the standards we've established, our candidates will have a conversation that addresses the concerns of working Americans, not a back-and-forth about hand size."
This can all seem overwhelming, so we're here to walk you through the process. Ahead, everything you need to know about the first presidential primary debate.
When is the first Democratic primary debate of 2019?
Candidates will take the stage for the first Democratic primary debate on Wednesday June 26 and Thursday June 27 at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami, FL. The debates will go from 9 to 11 p.m. ET on both nights.
Who are the Democratic candidates who qualified for the first presidential debate?
The DNC decided that candidates must have received campaign contributions from at least 65,000 individuals and hit the 1% threshold in three separate polls in order to qualify for the first debate.
Advertisement
The 20 candidates who made the cut are former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Bernie Sanders, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Sen. Kamala Harris, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, former Rep. Beto O’Rourke, Sen. Cory Booker, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Julián Castro, Gov. Jay Inslee, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, Andrew Yang, Marianne Williamson, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, former Gov. John Hickenlooper, Rep. Tim Ryan, former Rep. John Delaney, Rep. Eric Swalwell, Mayor Bill de Blasio, and Sen. Michael Bennet.
Who did not make the Democratic debate?
The four candidates who were left out of the first debate are Gov. Steve Bullock, Rep. Seth Moulton, Mayor Wayne Messam, and former Sen. Mike Gravel.
What is the Democratic debate lineup?
The candidates will be split into two groups of 10 for each night.
Wednesday, June 26: Booker, Klobuchar, Warren, Gabbard, Ryan, Delaney, O'Rourke, Castro, de Blasio, and Inslee.
Thursday, June 27: Biden, Bennet, Gillibrand, Harris, Sanders, Buttigieg, Hickenlooper, Swalwell, Williamson, and Yang.
As we exclusively reported before, the DNC is requiring for the first time that each debate includes at least one woman and one person of color as moderators. The five moderators for the first debate will be Rachel Maddow, Savannah Guthrie, Lester Holt, Chuck Todd, and José Diaz-Balart.
According to NBC, the format will be similar on both nights. Holt, Guthrie, and Diaz-Balart will moderate the first hour of each debate. In the second hour, Holt will appear again with Todd and Maddow as co-moderators.
What will the debate topics be?
The DNC has been tight-lipped on which topics will be up for discussion during the first debate. But NBC is letting viewers fill out a form to tell the network what questions they want to ask. And, commentators are pushing the moderators to ask tough questions on topics including immigration, #MeToo, and socialism. There's also a big push among activists and others to talk about the pressing issue of climate change. We'll have to tune in next week to find out for sure!
Advertisement