The Key Moments From The First Presidential Primary Debate

The race is officially on. After months of seeing Democrat after Democrat launch their 2020 presidential bids, on June 26 and 27, 20 out of the 25 candidates finally have their first chance at making their pitch to voters nationwide. With the most diverse lineup in history — with more than one woman on the debate stage for the first time ever — it is sure to be a historic couple of nights. The task candidates are facing is not an easy one. They must answer, Why should voters pick you as the Democratic presidential nominee?
Without opening statements, and with only 60 seconds to answer questions and 30 seconds to respond to follow-ups, candidates are facing their greatest challenge yet.
Whether you're tuning in or not, read on to find out the most important moments of the first Democratic primary debate of the 2020 presidential election. We'll continue to update this story as the night goes on.
Is Sen. Elizabeth Warren the first presidential candidate to use the term "Latinx"?
During her first turn, Warren said the economy needs to work "for African-Americans and Latinxs." The term Latinx — an inclusive alternative to Latino and Latina — is not without controversy. But Warren's choice to use this term, a definite first in the presidential debate stage, signals that she's well-aware young Latinx voters are a growing voting bloc.
Beto O'Rourke showcased his Spanish skills.
O'Rourke delivered part of his introductory turn in Spanish, a clear pitch to the bilingual Latinxs who are tuning in. However, he didn't answer the question he was asked about whether he supports a 70% marginal tax rate — in either language.
Julián Castro came out swinging for the Equal Rights Amendment.
Castro made a strong case for the Equal Rights Amendment, which would amend the U.S. Constitution to include language that guarantees equal rights for all citizens, regardless of their gender. His choice to highlight women's rights so early in the debate made him stand out from the rest of the group.
