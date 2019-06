According to an analysis released by Time’s Up earlier this month, 44% of the 132 presidential primary debates between 1996 and 2016 were moderated by men. When it came to racial and ethnic diversity, the numbers were even worse: 73% of the debates were moderated exclusively by white people. About 20% of them had at least one Black moderator and 11% had at least one Latinx moderator. Women of color were the ones who got the short end of the stick, however. According to Time's Up, 86% of the debates in the last two decades had no women of color as moderators. "Debate moderators have enormous power, and they need to better represent today’s voters," Jennifer Klein, chief strategy and policy officer at the organization said in a news release provided to Refinery29.