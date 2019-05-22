Kirsten Gillibrand Unveils Bold Child-Care, Maternal Health & Paid Family Leave Plan

Taken individually, Gillibrand's proposed solutions aren't new. However, when looked at in the aggregate, her Family Bill of Rights is the first comprehensive plan of its kind to acknowledge that in the U.S., parents face more burdens than in other industrialized countries when it comes to costs of child care, paid time off, and maternal health. It also presents a shift in framing of what we consider "economic issues" in political campaigns. By presenting her policy proposals under the same banner, Gillibrand is emphasizing that allowing for parenthood to become more affordable and pursuing equity for every child, regardless of their background, can make for an economically stronger nation.