That a wellness guru is competing on the big stage against statesmen, governors, and policy wonks confirms what polls and pundits have told us: Many people want Oprah to be president. Or, at least someone who makes them feel as good as Oprah does. And maybe the kind of healing that can only come from a person who believes that “our deepest fear is that we are powerful beyond measure” and that all we need to do is love. These types of ideas and feel good phrases were once the domain of hippies and beach towns. Now, the wonders of wellness have grown so wild and infiltrated our culture so fully that they have their own presidential candidate. Your physical, mental and spiritual well being are big business — and now they’re part of your politics.