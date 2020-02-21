And, McCain's feud against “Bernies bros” didn't stop there. On Wednesday, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez appeared on The View with McCain and contested with her and Whoopi Goldberg. During their conversation, McCain and Goldberg asked Ocasio-Cortez to address “misogynistic” Sanders supporters online and demanded that AOC denounce them. “You’re an extremely powerful woman,” McCain said of Ocasio-Cortez, asking why she doesn’t do more to "control" Sanders’ supporters.