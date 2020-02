Bernie Sanders is on fire with support — from massive canvassing movements across the states to popular artists like Vampire Weekend and The Strokes playing at rallies. Sanders has been leading in the polls , too, and it’s clear the support is paying off. But celebrities and constituents pulling for him on the ground are not the only advocates in his life — and certainly not the ones who have been by his side for the longest. Jane O’Meara Sanders, Bernie's wife, is perhaps his greatest champion. After meeting at an event while Bernie Sanders was running for mayor, they married in 1988, and she's spent the last three decades as his confidant and campaign advisor. According to Jane, she said she fell in love with him instantly, and they’ve been entwined romantically and politically ever since since.