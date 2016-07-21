"I have no animosity over anybody that wants to discriminate. We're all victims of a bigger system, which is [filled with] ignorance and selfishness. We all know that it's wrong. The Academy basically represents Congress in a nation that basically represents every nation. And you're looking to discriminate somebody based on race, gender, religious preference, sexual preference. In order for you to realize that's happening, you have to also realize that if the system wasn't corrupt, everybody would have access to vote. And if people did have that right, then we would be voting for things that represent us more. Because we're all personally biased. The Academy is not balanced. As an Academy, you're the company, the institution that picks the movies that are sent out to voters and you pick the voters? What movies aren't you seeing that your filter is just completely unbalanced?



"#Oscarssowhite, that's just tacky complaining. If it really mattered to me what a group of high school rejects now in positions of power and abusing them, if it really mattered to get that stamp of approval, I think I would quit my job as an actor and find a way to get into the Academy — which I already am; I'm a voter — and into a position of power, so that I can change these laws.



"But I have bigger fish to fry. I have a bigger world to change beside Hollywood. It's much more important for me to raise my kids [twin toddlers, Cy and Bowie] not to become those people. The system's broken, but that system's a reflection of bigger systems that dictate our society, our nation, and they are broken too. In order for us to fix this system, we have to fix a bigger problem. It's our plumbing that's off."



What's next?

"I already finished By Night. Next, I go do a film called I Kill Giants. It is based on a graphic novel. It's an independent movie. The director's really great and this is his passion project. He's Scandinavian. We shoot in Ireland in September and I’ve never been.



"It's about this little girl that's coping with trying to process what's happening in her world. It's basically like My Life as a Dog, but it's this little girl. Her mom is dying of cancer and she doesn't know how to process, so she creates these giants. I play a counselor that is aware and understands there's a problem. I'm trying to find a way to reach her, because she's in her warrior mode. It is a great story."