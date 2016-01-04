Sure, they’re supposed to be there to find true love and land a husband. Those are, after all, the much ballyhooed “right reasons” for signing up for The Bachelor, which kicks off its milestone 20th season on January 4.



Of course, only one woman, at best, is going to leave with a Neil Lane ring on her finger. But given that a typical season now includes crisscrossing the globe to stay in lavish lodges, relax on the world's best beaches, feast on local delicacies, and canoodle in castles after private concerts, isn’t a free dream vacation a perfectly valid runner-up motive for making a run for the roses?



Still, not everyone wants to put themselves through the televised paces of a matchmaking reality show just to get a gratis gondola ride in Venice (or worse, Vegas). But anyone who wants to rekindle a romance, pamper themselves silly, or just see the world and experience exotic cultures could stand to take notes from ABC’s accidental travelogue. Ahead, we’ve gathered 20 amazing spots from 20 sexy and scandalous seasons of The Bachelor to add to your 2016 travel agenda.

