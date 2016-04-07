Gilmore Girls spoilers have become a double-edged sword. They are holding fans over until the (as yet unannounced) release date for the reboot. On the other hand, there are some pieces of GG intel that devotees don't really want to know. In the latest issue of Entertainment Weekly, more secrets about your favorite Stars Hollow inhabitants' careers, relationships, and other fictional aspects of their lives were revealed.
The new details don't paint the picture of the happiest ending. Here's what we learned.
Luke and Lorelai aren't married.
What could possibly have kept these two from the altar for more than two weeks after their glorious reconciliation kiss in the series finale? And yes, as fans, we're going to want to see their inevitable nuptials go down, but there better be a quirky yet heartwarming reason why they haven't yet tied the knot.
Rory's career has "stalled" (and she might be back at Chilton).
Though EW confirms that the Yale graduate isn't in a great place career-wise, a teaching gig at her old high school is pure speculation based on a still from the show. The snap features Rory standing next to a chalkboard outline of the themes from Jane Eyre, in front of students who appear to be in uniform. Rory has needed to retreat into her comfort zones to move forward before (see Dean, part II). So it might make sense for her to return to the halls that helped shape her penchant for overachieving in order to consider the direction she wants her adulthood to take.
There's going to be a Stars Hollow musical.
Younger star Sutton Foster will perform a musical number, along with Kerry Butler and Christian Borle, about the history of the quaint (and fictional) Connecticut town.
There's still a (slim) possibility Sookie could return to Stars Hollow.
Gilmore Girls creator Amy Sherman-Palladino told EW, "We've just put it out into the universe; we're here until May 10. I know what the scene is. I'll pre-light it for her. She can drive up, run in, shoot it, and run out. I can get her in and out in two hours."
