Watch Tonight’s Presidential Debate Here

Tonight marks the first of three presidential debates between candidates Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump. Because of the debate's close proximity to New York City — Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton will face off at Hofstra University in Hempstead, NY — there are many viewing parties scheduled throughout the boroughs. But even if you're not New York-based, and thus unable to indulge in drink specials like the Donald Drumpf and Secret Server, you can still stream the debates live, whether you've got a TV or not.
And you won't be alone in watching: Tonight's debate is expected to break viewership records, drawing in up to 100 million people when it begins at 9 p.m. EDT. The easiest way to watch is right here:
If you're looking for another way to catch all 90 minutes of action, for better or worse, check out one of these sites, apps, or social networks.
The New York Times
The newspaper will be streaming the debate live on-site, with editorial commentary.
Time
The magazine will have a livestream here.
TV Networks
NBC, MSNBC, Reuters, and CBS will be streaming the debate free on each of their sites.
Twitter
The tweet engine is sure to be full of comments while it streams Bloomberg's coverage here beginning at 8:30 p.m. EDT.
YouTube
Various news organizations will also show livestreams on YouTube. You can choose from all the options here.
Facebook
ABC News will show all three debates via Facebook Live.
ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox, PBS, CNN, MSNBC, C-SPAN, and Fox News will all show the debate.
Download apps from CBS News, NBC News, and Reuters to watch for free, no TV subscription required.
Editor's note: This post has been updated to include additional information on how to watch the debate.
