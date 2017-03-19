Warning, spoilers ahead!
Fans of This Is Us rejoiced as the entire cast descended on the Dolby Theater in Hollywood for PaleyFest on Saturday evening. As expected, things got emotional.
Things got teary-eyed however when a fan asked Milo Ventimiglia about the inspiration behind the beloved Pearson family patriarch, Jack. “Here we go, you’re going to find me crying,” he said according to Variety. “My father. There’s not a moment in my life where I don’t think about how he raised us, my sisters [Laurel and Leslie] and I,” he added.
Ventimiglia also confessed alongside co-star Mandy Moore — who plays the mother, Rebecca — that the two had a difficult time filming the finale which aired on Tuesday. “As kind and nice as Mandy Moore is, I don’t think anyone in her life has ever said things like that to her face,” he said. Tuesday night fans finally learned how their favorite couple finally separated and things got nasty.
“Even the little moments where we’ve had to snip back and forth at one another, we recover pretty quickly, but this one hurt. It was painful to have to truly separate myself during the course of that scene and defend Jack in a way and not sympathize with what Rebecca was saying because that was necessary for the process,” he told Variety.
But the feels didn’t end there, ahead check out a few more reveals, including details about Jack’s death.