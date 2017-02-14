This Is The Most Depressing This Is Us Theory Yet

At the end of last week's This Is Us episode, Rebecca (Mandy Moore) tells Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) that her band was invited to do a multi-state tour. We don't know yet whether Rebecca ended up going — but if she did, that would have left Jack alone with their three kids while she was away. But some fans think that watching their children isn't all Jack did while Rebecca was gone. There's a new theory making the rounds that Rebecca was on tour while Jack died. Ghoulish, I know.
You guys, I just had a thought: what if Jack dies when Rebecca is off on tour?! Oh god, oh god, OHGOD. #ThisIsUs— Kate. (@RedHeadedScot) February 8, 2017
What if Jack dies when Rebecca is on tour... #ThisIsUs— ✨ Steph ✨ (@alpha_rats_nest) February 8, 2017
I swear if Jack dies while Rebecca is on tour ? #ThisIsUs— A land of myths (@merlinpadackles) February 8, 2017
Ohhhh man. If it's while Rebecca is on tour that Jack dies?! #ThisIsUs @NBCThisisUs— Nicole Walker (@tniwalker) February 8, 2017
The theory doesn't vilify Rebecca. If her husband did pass away while she was gone, it's not because she intentionally wasn't around. The pair is definitely still in love, and their romance is rekindled after they find out about Miguel (Jon Huertas) and Shelly's divorce. It would be heartbreaking for Rebecca to learn of her husband's passing without being able to say goodbye, and she might feel guilty for being away from the family. Of course, this is far from the only fan theory about Jack's death. Others believe Jack was shot outside the family's cabin. After all, we've seen Rebecca frantically locking all of the doors, but we don't know what she was so afraid of.
#ThisIsUs I'm thinking the Cabin is when Jack dies as we hear the gun shots over & over again & Rebecca quickly closes & locks the doors.— Okie Swamp Drainer (@bmelrose_1970) February 1, 2017
It might be a while before we learn how Jack actually died. So until then, we'll probably see a lot more fan theories online.
If you want to never sleep again just continually come up with theories on how Jack dies on This Is Us.— Amanda Martin (@amandalmartin) February 14, 2017
