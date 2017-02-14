This Is The Most Depressing This Is Us Theory Yet

The theory doesn't vilify Rebecca. If her husband did pass away while she was gone, it's not because she intentionally wasn't around. The pair is definitely still in love, and their romance is rekindled after they find out about Miguel (Jon Huertas) and Shelly's divorce. It would be heartbreaking for Rebecca to learn of her husband's passing without being able to say goodbye, and she might feel guilty for being away from the family. Of course, this is far from the only fan theory about Jack's death. Others believe Jack was shot outside the family's cabin. After all, we've seen Rebecca frantically locking all of the doors, but we don't know what she was so afraid of.