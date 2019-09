This Is The Craziest This Is Us Fan Theory Yet

Aside from the fact that the gentle Miguel hardly seems like a killer, there are a lot of issues with this suggestion. Miguel and Jack were friends long before Jack and Rebecca even met. It would take a lot for him to end a yearslong relationship with someone who was, as Miguel said in his best man speech , his "better half" for quite some time. Miguel also seems like an honest person; it would eat away at him to keep this secret from Rebecca for years. If he and Jack had so much as a fight before Jack's passing, it's unlikely he'd keep it from Rebecca. Of course, it could all be an act — but judging from Miguel's wide smiles at Jack and Rebecca's wedding , I find that hard to believe. One fan did suggest that Rebecca was in on it the whole time. Rebecca as a murderer is even harder to swallow, though. Again: No.