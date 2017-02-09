This article contains spoilers about Tuesday's episode of This Is Us. Ever since This Is Us revealed that Rebecca (Mandy Moore) married her late husband's best friend, many fans have harbored ill will toward Miguel (Jon Huertas). It's clear that Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Rebecca's relationship wasn't perfect, but whose is? And even though we learned that Jack passed away at a relatively young age, it's still off-putting for viewers to see flashbacks of Jack and Miguel together. But in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, creator Dan Fogelman suggested This Is Us' audience might be too hard on Miguel. Interviewer Dan Snierson asked Fogelman if Miguel might have feelings for Rebecca while delivering his best man speech at Jack and Rebecca's wedding, even if he didn't realize it at the time. Fogelman emphatically denied the suggestion. "Whenever [Miguel] comments on Jack and Rebecca's relationship, he views them through the same rose-colored glasses that we all view them as a television audience watching this show," Fogelman told EW. "If anything, if I were getting inside Miguel's head, I think he admires Jack and Rebecca together as much as he admires Rebecca alone. I think the best of Miguel, and I like to believe that Miguel's infatuation on a different level with Rebecca began long after Jack was no longer in the picture. That's what I like to believe." There you have it: Miguel didn't start thinking of Rebecca as more than a friend until "long after" Jack was gone. So let's put all of the theories about Rebecca cheating to rest, and give Miguel a chance. He did make a pretty great Pilgrim Rick, after all.
