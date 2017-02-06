This article contains spoilers about next week's episode of This Is Us. Last week, NBC blessed us with preview photos from Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Rebecca's (Mandy Moore) low key wedding. Now, we have a video preview of what to expect from the happy couple's wedding day. We saw from the photos that the Pearsons got married at City Hall, and Miguel (Jon Huertas) was Jack's best man. The nuptials will be featured on Tuesday's episode of This Is Us, titled "I Call Marriage."
In the below clip, Miguel delivers his best-man speech after Jack and Rebecca tie the knot. The tearjerking speech gives us an early look at Rebecca and Miguel's relationship. Not their romantic one, that is, but the platonic one they built while Jack was still alive. (Tear!) Miguel admits that he originally referred to Rebecca as "Yoko Ono" when Jack started spending more time with her — until Jack told his best friend Rebecca was his soul mate. Check out the sneak peek, and try not to cry.
