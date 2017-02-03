These Are The First Photos From Jack & Rebecca’s This Is Us Wedding

This article contains spoilers about last week and next week's episodes of This Is Us.
Seeing Jack's (Milo Ventimiglia) funeral was rough. He died too young! We still don't know how the Pearson patriarch passed away, but last week's flashbacks brought some serious grief for This Is Us fans.
Luckily, next week's episode will bring happier tears — we'll finally get to see flashbacks from Jack and Rebecca's (Mandy Moore) wedding.
NBC has released several images from "I Call Marriage," which will air next Tuesday. Jack and Rebecca's love is clear from the photos. Their wedding day looks so beautiful!
