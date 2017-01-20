Mandy Moore Spills On Whether Or Not Rebecca Cheated On This Is Us

This Is Us fans are on a more or less constant emotional rollercoaster. The show's coming back for two more seasons! But we're learning about Jack's death. It's a lot. There's even a cottage industry of fan theories that have grown up around the show. Actress Mandy Moore is here to put at least one of those theories to bed. The theory we're discussing is the possibly improper relationship between Miguel and Rebecca before Rebecca's first husband's, Jack's, untimely demise. As you know, Miguel and Jack were best friends. This is Us is ever the messy show that lives for drama. "I'm obsessed with [Miguel actor] Jon Huertas — we all are," Moore tells Us Weekly. "And he is such a good sport about the fact that people are so down on him. I think people have to have faith in Jack and Rebecca, and realize that there's nothing untoward that happened." So there you have it. Nothing bad happened. Do you believe it? We're not so sure, a lot can happen in two seasons.
Advertisement