Story from TV Shows

This Is Us Fans Are Mourning Jack’s Death As Much As His Own Family

Suzannah Weiss
This Is Us showrunners promised us this week's episode would be emotional — and boy, did they deliver. While we'd known for some time that Jack was going to die, we didn't know exactly when or how. And we just got some answers in the form of Kate's flashback to his funeral. The episode didn't give us much, but it was more than enough to move fans to tears (spoilers ahead).
The fact that Jack's children were still kids made it even sadder.
Let's hope the show can't be held liable for any other deaths it causes.
Grieving fans can rest assured we probably won't see more of Jack's death for a while. Creator Dan Fogelman said of the tragedy: "Slowly but surely you'll learn when, then much later how, and then you'll see it, but that will take, hopefully, many, many episodes." Milo Ventimiglia, who plays Jack, also hinted that his character's death connects to Kate's emotional problems, since she has a hard time coping with the loss of her father. Her and everyone else, it seems.
Advertisement

More from TV

R29 Original Series