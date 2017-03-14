Ever since we saw the sob-inducing pilot episode of This Is Us, we should have known the season 1 finale would be even worse. If you haven’t already guessed the NBC blockbuster plans to rip your heart out as a way to close its freshman run. The minds behind the family drama have all but announced fans’ causes of death will be "Too much crying."
The biggest question on viewers’ minds is whether or not Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) will die in a drunk driving accident during "Moonshadow." The jury may technically still be out on that, but it seems the Pearson family patriarch may actually survive his tipsy trip to Cincinnati.
Chrissy Metz is the latest This Is Us star to confirm we won’t learn the unexpected details of Jack’s death during the season 1 finale, following similar statements from TV relatives Ventimiglia and Justin Hartley. Instead, we’re about to enter an entirely different new quandary with TV’s favorite emotional fam.
"You’re going to have to wait a little bit." Kate's alter ego tells Us Weekly of Jack's big death reveal. "But it does answer some really important questions. And not ones that you're expecting."
If we’re not dealing with Jack-related grief, what is going on in "Moonshadow," then? As a recently-released script and trailer proves, the season ender is all about Jack and Rebecca’s love story and a "crossroads."
Jack will safely make it to Cleveland for his wife’s big show and promptly taking a swing at Mrs. Pearson’s ex-boyfriend Ben for trying to kiss Rebecca, a Canadian preview reveals. Although Jack might think he’s protecting the love of his life and her honor, we bet Rebecca won’t be too happy.
If Jack’s drinking that night becomes evident, Rebecca will have every reason to be furious, since alcoholic Jack gave up hitting the bottle years ago. The final pair of scenes sound very much like they deal with this exact kind of fallout.
"They change the game of what the show is," Ventimiglia tells Entertainment Weekly of the moments. "They’re two incredibly impactful moments — one’s seeking conflict, and one’s seeking resolution. You may not completely disagree with the conflict, and you may not agree with the resolution, but they sit on complete opposite sides of one another."
We’ll just get the tissues now, Milo.
