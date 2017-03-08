Their anger and outrage is totally justified, because they're right: drunk driving accidents are indeed shitty and undignified. And the fact that that plot point seems predictable and obvious to fans also speaks to a truth about how tragically common those deaths are — and, yes, how avoidable the decision to drink and drive is. At the end of the day, a drunk driving accident is just as heartbreaking a way for a person to die as any, should This Is Us take that route. So feel all the feels, fans. We'll just have to wait and see how things pan out for Jack.