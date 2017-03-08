Milo Ventimiglia Says Jack's Drinking Will Be The End Of Him

"Every character is at a point of making a decision," Ventimiglia says of this moment in the season. "Kate, with regards to Toby (Chris Sullivan) and moving forward with their life together and being inclusive of information. Kevin (Justin Hartley) is faced with a challenge and a question that he has to make a decision on with regards to his life in New York. Randall has some decisions to make based on the follow-up with William’s death. And then Jack and Rebecca (Mandy Moore) are in a spot where they are, for the first time, really being pulled apart in different directions."