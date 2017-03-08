Milo Ventimiglia Says Jack's Drinking Will Be The End Of Him

By now, it's no secret. Fans of NBC's This Is Us know that eventually, Milo Ventimiglia's Jack Pearson is going to die. It happens to the best (and the worst) of us. It may have been shocking to see Kate (Chrissy Metz) celebrate football season with an urn, but that made it pretty clear that Jack is not long for this Earth; we just don't know how he'll go. In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, Ventimiglia gives fans some insight into what Jack's downfall may be.
"Every character is at a point of making a decision," Ventimiglia says of this moment in the season. "Kate, with regards to Toby (Chris Sullivan) and moving forward with their life together and being inclusive of information. Kevin (Justin Hartley) is faced with a challenge and a question that he has to make a decision on with regards to his life in New York. Randall has some decisions to make based on the follow-up with William’s death. And then Jack and Rebecca (Mandy Moore) are in a spot where they are, for the first time, really being pulled apart in different directions."
Advertisement
Thanks for the update, Pops, but what fans really want to know is how Jack will meet his untimely end. Ventimiglia offered up a few clues, but he didn't give it all away. Speaking of this week's episode, which he called "stressful," he mentions that the jealousy that everyone's talking about might be more about self-doubt than envy. In a dramatic scene, viewers see Jack drinking again — after he promised his wife years ago that he'd quit.
"I think that's a good indication of where we're going," he adds. "Jack has years later decided to take up a drink again. It can't be good for many reasons, and alcohol only messes up and further clouds judgment. So you got to believe that Jack's judgment is going to be clouded in a time that he's already really trying to hang onto his family structure. Even though he's looking for that escape, that escape ultimately will come back and bite him in the ass."
Moore already told fans that the show would "destroy America" by its season finale. It looks like Jack's struggle with alcohol is bringing him and the rest of us one step closer to complete annihilation.
Advertisement