I never thought that I would say this, but I was a little upset with Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson) after Tuesday night’s episode of This Is Us . Beth has been the best and most consistent character on the show since the first season, and I’ve never had a bad thing to say about her, until now. If you’ve been keeping up, you know that she and Randall (Sterling K. Brown) are the new foster parents of a teenaged girl named Deja (Lyric Ros). Adjusting to their new normal has brought out the best and worst in both of them over the past few episodes, but Beth had been handling it the best because she’s close to perfect. But one subtle moment between the two parents made me do a double take.