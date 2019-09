If you spent the majority of this week's episode of This Is Us ugly-crying over dads, dogs, and impending doom, well, you wouldn't be alone. Tuesday's "That'll Be The Day" finally gave fans the answer they were looking for, ever since it was revealed that Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) had died nearly 20 years before the present-day events of the show. Yes, the super dad did die in a fire, and it was started by the malfunctioning slow cooker Rebecca (Mandy Moore) used to make her Super Bowl chili.