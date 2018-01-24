Although we have yet to see a body — NBC promises post-Super Bowl episode “Across the Border” will give a resounding explanation as to why Jack died — it seems “Be The Day” followed the Pearson patriarch’s last day on Earth. As usual, it was filled with tear-jerking moments and intense familial tension. And, in true Us fashion, the episode’s smaller moments are still echoing through history and touching the lives of his loved ones in 2018.