Although fans are likely convinced the photo hints The Big Three might have a Vietnamese half-sibling out there, This Is Us has already pointed towards a different possibility with “Vietnam.” In the episode, Jack is the only soldier who is kind to Hien's apparent son. One soldier yells at the boy and sounds like he’s ready to kill the child to ensure he won’t grow up to join the rival Vietnamese forces. If Jack saves the boy in a coming episode, that just might be reason for Hien to give him that all-important necklace.