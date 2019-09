If you listen to what Jack says, it sounds as though he was gifted the necklace after Nicky’s death, which has yet to be confirmed, but very likely occurred in Vietnam. “I was feeling very lost when I got that,” Jack tells his injured son. “But I put it on and moved forward.” As we saw in a single glimpse of earlier season 2 episode “Brothers,” Nicky’s apparent death had a major effect on Jack, one that plausibly influenced his drinking and caused him to lie about his time in the war . So, it would stand to reason Jack was feeling “lost,” as he said, after the death of his brother; that’s really the only crisis that could have affected him so deeply to the point of despair. This also means we’re set to meet another big figure in Jack’s secret Vietnam life: the “very special” person who gifts him the necklace after Nicky’s predicted expected death. It’s not like the late Pearson brother came back from the dead to give Jack a Buddhist piece of jewelry.