One fight was so intense that an explosive blew off the foot of one of Jack's soldiers, Willie (Mo McRae). It is suggested Willie is the same vet (Charles Robinson) that Kevin (Justin Hartley) contacts in the present day to find out about Jack’s time in Vietnam (the actor finds the man's photo in a box of his dad’s possessions). Like “Vietnam” flashback Willie, that present-day vet is missing his original foot. He now has a prosthetic one in its place.