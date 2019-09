That’s why it feels appropriate to go over the 18 most interesting facts “Vietnam” taught us about Jack, around whom the entire episode is built. As the episode title suggests, we take a trip to the eponymous island during Jack’s time fighting the Vietnam War . It’s a harrowing and illuminating episode. Not only do we learn what Jack actually did while at war , but all the little moments that lead him to the South Pacific as well. That means we get some very telling details about Nicky, the Pearson boys' father Stanley (Peter Onorati), and even their never-before-seen grandpa.