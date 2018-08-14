The latest addition to the This Is Us universe has deep ties to Milo Ventimiglia's dead dad, Jack — and he's definitely a familiar face.
According to Variety, This Is Us has cast Michael Angarano as Nicky, Jack's brother, who supposedly died fighting in Vietnam. Jack also served overseas, alongside his brother, and it's a time in his life that he rarely talks about, at least honestly. Clearly, there are some deep, Nicky-related wounds Jack dealt with before his death — and now, we'll see the man raised alongside Jack in their troubled home.
Right now, it seems obvious (given Nicky's deceased status) that Angarano will appear in flashbacks. Of course, This Is Us certainly loves its twists, and it wouldn't be a surprise if Angarano's new character provides a jaw-dropping revelation for the Pearson kids. With Kevin (Justin Hartley) heading to Vietnam — as revealed in the season 2 finale — could the eldest Pearson uncover something particularly surprising about his father's brother?
Though Angarano will be new to the This Is Us universe, he's certainly no stranger to television. The actor previously starred on the medical drama The Knick from 2014 to 2015 as Dr. Bertie Chickering. He's also had a longer guest stint on Will & Grace as Elliot, a role he originated in 2001 and reprised in 2017. Most recently, however, the star portrayed Boston comedian Eddie Zeidel on '70s comedy scene-set series I'm Dying Up Here. The dramedy is awaiting word from Showtime for a season 3 renewal.
Angarano has also had a long movie career, which includes movies like Disney superhero comedy Sky High (a reason why Angarano's face might be immediately familiar to you) to dark indie drama The Stanford Prison Experiment. He recently starred opposite Emma Roberts in millennial dramedy In A Relationship.
Angarano took to Instagram to share his feelings about his upcoming This Is Us stint, and added a very appropriate caption to the Variety announcement:
"This Is Cool."
Cool indeed. Welcome to the fam, Nicky!
