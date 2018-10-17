The episode begins in 1971. It's about a year before Jack meets Rebecca (Mandy Moore). After a firefight where Jack loses his close friend — not to death, but the friend loses his foot to a landmine and is sent home — Jack is sent to a remote, peaceful village where he and his platoon are tasked with protecting the civilians from the Viet Cong. There are plenty of big-eyed child extras roaming around the village that I was sure were going to be used as some kind of gut-punch cannon fodder later, so hat tip to the This Is Us writers for not doing that.