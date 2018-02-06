Why Jack Pearson Is The Television Character Men Need Right Now

I was disappointed to find that this trend is still alive and well on television. I love the new series The Resident, but upon viewing the pilot episode, was unsettled to find that it didn't escape the House-like trope. When we first meet the smart, savvy titular resident, played by Matt Czuchry, he's berating his intern Devon (Manish Dayal). Later, he seems incapable of actually listening to his ex-girlfriend Nic (Emily VanCamp) when she tells him she does not want to hook up with him in the storage closet.