By now, you're likely emotionally preparing yourself for what I am calling "the Super Bawl" — a.k.a., the post-game This Is Us episode in which Milo Ventimiglia's Jack Pearson tragically meets his demise . We've known this day would come ever since season 1, when it was revealed that Jack was not among the living in the present day timeline. Somehow, though, Jack's impending doom never got any easier to digest. One silver lining? According to creator Dan Fogelman's interview with Entertainment Weekly , This Is Us promises to keep one character alive all season long.