This Is Us Season 3, Episode 5 Recap: "Toby"

The Miguel (Jon Huertas) thread obviously bears mentioning, and I'm of two minds on it. On the one hand, there are so many organic, thematic connections this week that it feels a little anvil-like, hitting us over the head with Miguel connecting to the post-Jack Pearson family in so many ways in one episode. On the other hand, I'm dying to know how Miguel and Rebecca got together — what that looked like, the guilt she undoubtedly dealt with, the reactions of the kids — so I do appreciate that they're starting to sprinkle that in. And it makes total sense that Miguel would have taken care of Rebecca and the kids even if Jack hadn't made that off-hand request before he died. Of course Miguel would have done that, he loves them and he loved Jack. But with all the other stuff going on this week, that felt a little over the top. The piano delivery and fridge repair would have sufficed; the taking care of drunk Kevin and trying to make Randall feel better felt like too much.