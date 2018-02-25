If you've been on the internet over the last few days, you may have heard a rumor about Beth Pearson (Susan Kelechi Watson) suffering a seriously tragic fate. Our own Kaitlyn Reilly wrote about a fan theory that purports that Beth will die from the same terminal cancer that took her father's life, by examining the evidence. Where is future Randall's (Sterling K. Brown) wedding ring? Why didn't we see Beth with Randall in the flash-forward sequences? And what is the deal with that blind item?
Before we dig into those questions, let's soothe your aching heart. Glamour reports that Beth will live to see another lifetime on This Is Us. "I don't know where that came from" Isaac Aptaker, the show's co-showrunner and executive producer, said in reference to the Beth death theory. He told Glamour that, "it's nothing we've talked about in our writers room, so unless there's some fan fiction making its way to set and getting filmed, I don't think that's in the works for Beth! You can tell your readers that Beth's okay."
Well, we just sighed loudly with relief. We couldn't handle another death in our beloved Pearson family, so it's nice to know that we'll be spared more heartache. The issue of not seeing Randall's wedding ring is a big ado about nothing, and that blind item is apparently not about Beth — as far as we know.
If anything, we're getting a reprieve from sobbing into a box of tissues, as Aptaker says that the next few episodes of the show will be more lighthearted fare. "It was important to us to come back with something a bit lighter to show that we also love showing our group of characters really enjoying each other," he said, noting that Kate's wedding is coming up soon.
Still, Apataker says that the show will be further exploring the characters in the future. We caught a glimpse of that when Randall met 20-something Tess at her job. And the show does have an endpoint, with the destinies of the characters very much mapped out. "Yes, I do know [the fates of all the characters], but I can't tell you yet," teases Apataker. "We are going to start dabbling in the future though going forward." To us, it sounds like he's totally leaving the door open for more drama — but you can bet we'll be catching every moment of it.
