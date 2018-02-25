Still, Apataker says that the show will be further exploring the characters in the future. We caught a glimpse of that when Randall met 20-something Tess at her job. And the show does have an endpoint, with the destinies of the characters very much mapped out. "Yes, I do know [the fates of all the characters], but I can't tell you yet," teases Apataker. "We are going to start dabbling in the future though going forward." To us, it sounds like he's totally leaving the door open for more drama — but you can bet we'll be catching every moment of it.