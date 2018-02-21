Let's go back to Beth's father for a second. When William comes to live with the Pearsons, Beth brings up her father's death quite often. (Talk of Beth's dad even leads to a cute, marijuana-related bonding moment between Beth and William.) We never see Beth's father in flashbacks, but what if this is actually an Easter egg for what's to come? Perhaps Beth is genetically predisposed to the type of cancer which killed her father — it could ultimately be what takes her own life.