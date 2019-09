Did you really think that the tears were over? This Is Us may have finally spilled the tea on how Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) actually died , but that doesn't mean that his is the only funeral we will see. In fact, there's evidence to suggest that one of the most beloved characters on This Is Us could not live to see her grandchildren, just as the Pearson patriarch didn't. There's evidence to suggest that Beth Pearson (Susan Kelechi Watson) dies on This Is Us, and if it happens, NBC is getting a very strongly worded letter from yours truly.