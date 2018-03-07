It all starts to spiral out into what we know Déjà’s life as now when Déjà cuts herself pretty badly while trying to open a can. Since they don’t have water at the moment and her mom isn’t picking up, Déjà gets herself to the hospital. This is where Child Services shows up for the first time. After a while, Déjà’s mom shows up, and Linda, the Child Services agent, isn’t buying her story that she went out with some coworkers and her phone died.