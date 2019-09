Let’s think about Randall’s behavior since This Is Us day 1. In the series premiere , he tracks down the dying father he never knew, William, and takes him to the Pearson’s home without even giving a simple heads-up courtesy call first. Randall's excuse was that he couldn’t bring himself to say the words out loud. Then, after finding out William had stage-four cancer, Randall invites his dad, known to be battling drug addiction, to live with his family and sleep in his young daughter’s bedroom. Again, without asking Beth her opinion on the matter. When Beth asks what the plan is, Randall sidesteps offering up any real explanation and says he just wanted William to make it “to Thursday.” Then, in “What Now,” Randall loudly quits his job as a reaction to his father’s death. By the next episode, season finale “Moonshadow,” Randall announces he wanted to adopt a baby (we never find out how the “I quit my job” conversation went).