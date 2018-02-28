From the top of “Vegas” it seems pretty obvious the looming blowout is unavoidable for Mr. and Mrs. Pearson. While Beth is excited to hit Sin City after over a year of stress — started by the sudden appearance of Randall’s dying biological father William Hill (Ron Cephas Jones) in her home — Randall can’t help but fret even more. And, not only is Randall making a fun excursion into a total downer of a trip, he shames Beth for trying to enjoy herself for one rare moment. His excuse is concern for the well-being of their former foster daughter Deja (Lyric Ross), but, considering Randall’s behavior since the beginning of This Is Us, if it wasn’t the preteen it would be something else.