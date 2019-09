Our tears have finally dried following "Super Bowl Sunday," the This Is Us episode in which we finally saw how Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) met his untimely end . Of course, just because the episode revealed how Jack died via a smoke inhalation-induced heart attack doesn't mean that we didn't get tons of clues about his death before it happened — and a few that were a little misleading. Now, in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman has issued an apology for one such moment that led fans to believe the Pearson patriarch would die much earlier than he did.