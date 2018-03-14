It's not a This Is Us season finale without some serious, emotional teases about the future. The season 1 ender, "Moonshadow," hinted Randall Pearson (Sterling K. Brown) would be adopting a baby in season 2, Kate Pearson (Chrissy Metz) would begin singing, and Kevin Pearson (Justin Hartley) would star in a Ron Howard blockbuster... and it would end very poorly. Some of these possibilities would surprise us — like Randall dropping the baby idea in favor of foster care — and some would play out exactly as we thought, like Kevin's burgeoning acting career, which led to major addiction issues.
The NBC's drama's sophomore year finale, "The Wedding," however, ditched any such season-closing ambiguity. At the end of the episode, Randall admits it's impossible to know what the future holds, even when it's just a year away. So, This Is Us shows us a number of time jumps to reveal exactly what's in store for the Pearsons, whether we're talking about 365 days in the future, or decades.
As usual, the flash forwards suggest heartbreak, doom, and death are ahead for season 3, which will likely premiere this fall. Keep clicking to get all the details of what the time jumps revealed for the Pearsons' future, and the best theories explaining what these sneak peeks mean for your favorite This Is Us characters. As always, it's probably smart to keep some tissues handy.
