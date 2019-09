It's not a This Is Us season finale without some serious, emotional teases about the future. The season 1 ender, "Moonshadow," hinted Randall Pearson (Sterling K. Brown) would be adopting a baby in season 2, Kate Pearson (Chrissy Metz) would begin singing, and Kevin Pearson (Justin Hartley) would star in a Ron Howard blockbuster... and it would end very poorly. Some of these possibilities would surprise us — like Randall dropping the baby idea in favor of foster care — and some would play out exactly as we thought, like Kevin's burgeoning acting career, which led to major addiction issues