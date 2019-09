Well, season 3 has officially began planting the seeds of Zoe and Kevin’s legitimate coupledom (as opposed to their original state of noncommittally hooking up). In “A Philadelphia Story,” the couple-to-be mulls over the idea of defining the relationship. Zoe rebuffs Kevin’s literal and metaphorical invites to get serious… until she seems the riding solo at his movie premiere. Soon enough, Zoe is accepting Kevin's offer to pick her up from the airport — the most momentous of relationship milestones. In subsequent episode “Katie Girls,” Kevin will begin looking into his late father’s history during the Vietnam War , effectively setting the stage for his trip to Asia with Zoe.