Mandy Moore has spoken out after detailing allegations of emotional abuse against ex-husband Ryan Adams in The New York Times.
On Instagram, Moore wrote:
"Speaking your truth can be painful and triggering but it’s always worth it. My heart is with all women who have suffered any sort of trauma or abuse. You are seen and heard."
Stars commented on Moore's Instagram statement.
"Warmest hug ever to the strongest woman I know," wrote Moore's A Walk To Remember co-star Shane West.
"I see you, I hear you, and I thank you for doing it anyway," commented Sophia Bush, who previously spoke out about misconduct allegations against One Tree Hill creator Mark Schwahn. "We've all got your back, sister."
In the wake of Joe Coscarelli and Melena Ryzik's New York Times article "Ryan Adams Dangled Success. Women Say They Paid a Price," stars and fans have come forward to share support for Adams' ex-wife Mandy Moore and the other survivors of alleged manipulation, abuse, and sexual misconduct who spoke out in the NYT piece.
Moore first garnered fame for her teen pop music career, but has since mainly focused on acting opportunities. In the New York Times article, Moore claimed that while she was in her 20s, Adams, whom she was dating, took interest in her music career. He allegedly wielded control over her music, forbid her from working with other producers, and never released the songs that they worked on together.
"His controlling behavior essentially did block my ability to make new connections in the industry during a very pivotal and potentially lucrative time — my entire mid-to-late 20s," Moore told The New York Times.
Fans — including stars like Busy Philipps and Sarah Silverman — have come out to denounce Adams and show support for survivors.
I am so proud of the graceful, class act that you are, @TheMandyMoore.— Minka Kelly (@minkakelly) February 14, 2019
You are stronger and braver than most. What a joy it has been to watch you soar these past three years.
You’ve only just begun. ❤️ https://t.co/aDgx382d2v
Horrifying. Manipulative, cruel, not to mention illegal behavior towards women (as young as 14?). To @TheMandyMoore @phoebe_bridgers & other - thanks for sharing your story & giving countless others the courage to call out this behavior as unacceptable:https://t.co/6sxOu1jIPC— Grace Parra (@GraceParra360) February 13, 2019
I know a few women who have dated this man and these claims are definitely true. I believe Mandy Moore and the women who put their necks and careers on the line to tell their stories. We’ve got your backs. #TimesUp https://t.co/s0YRzrElGk— Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) February 14, 2019
Welp. Just deleted all of the Ryan Adams music I had in my library. BYE. https://t.co/2tD4mefYlZ— Busy Philipps (@BusyPhilipps) February 13, 2019
Also meant to say something eons ago, but would someone please remove the part of my Wikipedia page that says I consider Ryan Adams an influence? ??— TORRES (@torreslovesyou) February 13, 2019
This is incredibly disappointing to learn about Ryan Adams. https://t.co/PRpx5XZslF— roxane gay (@rgay) February 13, 2019
Very brave of Phoebe Bridgers and Mandy Moore to go on-record. And you can be sure this is just the surface of how powerful men in the music industry often brandish their influence in excruciatingly gross ways. https://t.co/ZFk44W6oBJ— Andrew Kirell (@AndrewKirell) February 13, 2019
JUSTICE FOR MANDY. Justice for Ava. Justice for Phoebe, Megan, Courtney and the countless other women who've experienced the misfortune of knowing Ryan Adams. https://t.co/O58jVmEPGM— Suzy Exposito (@HexPositive) February 13, 2019
sending support out to @TropicaliJaye and all the other women who came forward for this piece, and to those who didn't feel safe enough to do so. https://t.co/hXdDv46etc— Marissa R. Moss (@MarissaRMoss) February 13, 2019
for more years than I can count my love and admiration for @TheMandyMoore has been profound but speaking out about this goon - is it. and girl you’re one of the REALEST musicians out there ♥️ https://t.co/KvBSKZFqbL— alyssa “vajamboree 2020” mastromonaco (@AlyssaMastro44) February 14, 2019
i love you @TheMandyMoore. this experience is really so common but when it's happening you never feel more alone.https://t.co/SX8mFAE3TE pic.twitter.com/5gF7jTMWLe— Alana Hope Levinson (@alanalevinson) February 13, 2019
Hm like Morrissey Michael Stipe Ozzy Osbourne Stevie Nicks... please. Love you @TheMandyMoore— Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) February 14, 2019
Moore has not yet tweeted about the article. However, she "liked" several messages of support on Twitter, including those from author Roxane Gay and Philipps.
On Twitter, Adams claimed that many of the allegations in the New York Times article were "misrepresented," "exaggerated" or "outright false."
Refinery29 has reached out to Moore and Adams for comment.
