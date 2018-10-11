Ryan Adams apparently caught up on the news (via Perez Hilton, for what it's worth) that ex Mandy Moore had some less-than-stellar things to say about their six-year marriage. The singer tweeted his response to Moore saying she "didn't choose the right person" in a totally-not-bitter tweet on Wednesday afternoon.
"She didn't like the Melvins or BladeRunner," he wrote. "Doomed from the start... If only I could remember the start lol."
Nothing to see here, folks. Just a mature exchange from one adult to another.
This story was originally published on October 10, 2018 at 11:15 a.m.
Everything seems to be coming up roses for Mandy Moore lately. The singer and actress is engaged to Dawes frontman Taylor Goldsmith, has an incredible new home, and is the star of one of TV's most celebrated dramas, This Is Us. But in a new cover story for Glamour, Moore revealed that she had to go through a lot of heartbreak and uncertainty before she felt like her life could be on track.
"I'm a woman now," she told Glamour. "I've been married and divorced. I've had ups and downs, professionally and personally."
One of the biggest obstacles she faced was her decision to split from ex-husband Ryan Adams, whom she said wasn't "the right person" for her.
"I don't feel guilty for it. I don't fault myself for it," she said. "When people said, 'I'm sorry,' I was like, 'No. Sorry would have been had I stayed in a very unhealthy situation.' I didn't. I found my way out. And when I did, things opened back up again."
Moore has talked in the past about the reasoning for the split, saying that she felt focused more on the relationship than she did on her own well-being. "I wasn't a participant in my own life for a while," she told People in 2016.
During this same time period, Moore and Adams were embroiled in a contentious feud over financial support for their eight pets. However, things seemed to cool down, if not briefly, in 2017 when Adams tweeted his support for his ex and the second season of This Is Us to his 750,000 followers.
Moore's recent comments to Glamour that she felt "spiritually and fundamentally stuck" in her relationship with Adams seem to suggest that things between the two aren't as friendly as they may have appeared. Still, she said she wouldn't change a thing about her experiences, since they've led her directly to her soulmate.
"I was still dealing with the trauma of my divorce when we starting dating," she said of Goldsmith. "Taylor was steadfast in his support — that was a huge sign for me... I view the past as a stepping stone to get me where I am today. I would gladly weather all of that a million times over if it brought me to Taylor again."
