Everybody knows breaking up is hard to do, but it's getting a little easier for Mandy Moore.
At the Television Critics Association panel for her new show This Is Us, Moore spoke about her divorce from Ryan Adams, her husband of six years, according to E! News.
"It's tough. Life is not easy," she said. "I think it's been great to be able to take all the chapters in my life and be able to pour it into a job like this because it all helps. It's all fuel." Sometimes ending a relationship is the healthiest thing you can do for yourself, and it's clear the actress has a positive attitude about her split.
"I think I spent a good portion of the last years of my life really pouring all of my energy into my life and relationship. And now that that's not part of my life anymore, it's just not a coincidence to me that things sort of opened back up, and I'm able to focus back on myself again."
Moore and Adams announced their uncoupling last year, but the divorce was only finalized earlier this summer. Now, the actress is moving past heartbreak to focus on both her acting and musical careers.
"I read [the This Is Us] script in October of last year and was immediately like, 'I will do whatever I can to be a part of this.' I'm thrilled that this is the one moving forward, and I get to be a part of this incredible cast," Moore told the TCA audience of her new show. And those eagerly awaiting some new tunes from the pop star may not have to wait long.
"I'm not working on anything at the moment, but once this gets up and running, I want to go back to music," Moore offered, according to E! News. "I've been writing for the last seven years since I put out a record, so I have a trough of music to choose from. I also feel like a lot has happened in the last two years of my life that I want to be able to put into music and it'll be cathartic."
This Is Us premieres September 20 at 9 p.m. on NBC.
