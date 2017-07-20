Mandy Moore has been having a great couple of years. Not only is she starring in the hit NBC show This Is Us, but she's also found love and happiness with boyfriend Taylor Goldsmith. Now, they're taking their relationship to the next level by building a house together in Pasadena, California.
In January, Moore announced she was starting work on the $2.56 million midcentury home, and though she told People they still have a ways to go, she couldn't be more excited about the future.
"I feel like the last year of my life has really been such a cleansing period and yeah, the house is totally symbolic of where I'm lucky enough to find myself at this point in my life, at 33," she told the entertainment outlet. "I'm ready to start over, start from scratch. I'm so enthusiastic about embracing that. I can't wait. It's the best feeling."
Moore and Goldsmith just celebrated their two-year anniversary with the sweetest photo.
"The best 2 years. Never not smiling with you, T," Moore captioned the Instagram post.
She also said that she and the Dawes frontman have been living together, but that they "haven't really ventured into the blending of [our] things." Moore previously shared a home in Los Angeles with Ryan Adams, her ex-husband as of 2015.
So far, the couple have been able to make compromises about important features in the house. The actress told People that she's even making sure the new home has "a lot of built-ins and bookshelves" to hold his books and records. But there is one thing the two haven't reached an agreement on yet: Goldsmith's piano.
"He really loves his piano and I'm like, 'Babe, it's not going to fit with the whole color scheme of the house,'" she told People. "That's my biggest hurdle at this point, figuring out, do we replace the piano or do we just let this shiny, black upright piano go in the middle of the house? We're going to figure that out."
While she didn't specify what the color scheme of the house was, anyone who's moved in with a significant other knows that agreeing on an overall style can be difficult. But considering they're both incredibly talented singers, maybe she'll come around to the idea of having a piano. After all, it would be a fun feature at any fête!
