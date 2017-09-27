Mandy Moore & Her Ex Are On Such Good Terms That He Watches This Is Us

There's no question that Moore's hit NBC drama is capable of giving us all the feels, and it may even be capable of bonding former spouses. Singer Ryan Adams, who was married to Moore from 2009 to 2015, took to Twitter to share his support for the weep-inducing drama, and it's actually the sweetest thing.
Adams, who previously showed support for his pal Taylor Swift by releasing an album that covered every single track on Swift's 2014 album 1989, proved he was a part of the This Is Us fandom when he tweeted a response to his one-time wife.
"How’s everyone doing?? You with us? #ThisIsUs," Moore tweeted shortly before the west coast was set to watch the first episode of season 2.
"Always! Rooting for you," Adams responded.
Always!— Ryan Adams (@TheRyanAdams) September 27, 2017
Rooting for you. #thisisus https://t.co/qV0qHyW95s
This writer's heart is swelling with happiness. Moore and Adams may not be married anymore, but it's sweet that the singer can acknowledge his ex's big accomplishment and root for her from the sidelines. Also, let's be honest — Adams probably wants to know how Milo Ventimiglia's Jack died just as badly as we all do.
Today, the A Walk To Remember actress is engaged to Taylor Goldsmith, the frontman of indie band Dawes. (Who, by the way, are really, really great, and you should look up ASAP.) In an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Moore's TV husband Ventimiglia shared his own thoughts on her soon-to-be hubby.
"I didn't get asked for her hand in marriage as TV husband, but at the same time, I was okay with it," Ventimiglia joked.
Clearly, Moore has plenty of spouses — former, future, and fictional — who care about her.
