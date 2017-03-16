In a country where more than a third of adults are considered obese, we are flooded with an overwhelming number of diet programs to follow and thinner bodies to aspire to. Kate’s struggle with weight on the show finally lets people feel their way through the experience of being overweight. Cancer is the second leading cause of death in the United States, but for people who have not been touched by it, cancer remains an abstract concept. This Is Us humanized cancer by getting up close and personal with William’s mortality. Many people are overworked, but we're encouraged to just plan our finances or time better in order to take a vacation. Randall’s nervous breakdown was too real for anyone who suffers from anxiety or panic attacks.