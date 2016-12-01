Story from TV Shows

The Men Of This Is Us Recreated That Touching Push-Ups Scene

Erin Donnelly
The This Is Us crew is willing to break their backs in order to break your heart.

Case in point: That tear-inducing scene in "The Trip," in which Milo Ventimiglia's character Jack takes his adopted son Randall to a martial-arts class. Jack proves his devotion to the little boy by dropping to the ground and doing push-ups with Randall clinging to his back. It's a metaphor for strength and support. It's also one of the reasons why we can't watch this show without a box of Kleenex by our side.

Here's the clip.
Video: Courtesy of NBC.
And here's Ventimiglia recreating it all with costars Sterling K. Brown and Justin Hartley, who play Jack's grown sons. Our takeaway: These dudes are strong. And we need to go see where we put those tissues. Damn this show and its effect on our tear ducts!
