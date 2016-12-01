The This Is Us crew is willing to break their backs in order to break your heart.
Case in point: That tear-inducing scene in "The Trip," in which Milo Ventimiglia's character Jack takes his adopted son Randall to a martial-arts class. Jack proves his devotion to the little boy by dropping to the ground and doing push-ups with Randall clinging to his back. It's a metaphor for strength and support. It's also one of the reasons why we can't watch this show without a box of Kleenex by our side.
Here's the clip.
And here's Ventimiglia recreating it all with costars Sterling K. Brown and Justin Hartley, who play Jack's grown sons. Our takeaway: These dudes are strong. And we need to go see where we put those tissues. Damn this show and its effect on our tear ducts!
I got you @sterlingkb1. Always brother. #ThisIsUs. MV pic.twitter.com/Guqho8GIrJ— Milo Ventimiglia (@MiloVentimiglia) November 30, 2016
...And I got you pop, @MiloVentimiglia! #ThisIsUs... pic.twitter.com/b0v4txspHx— Sterling K Brown (@sterlingkb1) November 30, 2016
.@MiloVentimiglia and I got @JustinHartley too. He ain't heavy, he's my brother. #ThisIsUs pic.twitter.com/SXCbTvPB78— Sterling K Brown (@sterlingkb1) November 30, 2016
.@MiloVentimiglia Right back atcha @Sterlingkb1! #ThisIsUs" pic.twitter.com/qKcyHgd8oc— Justin Hartley (@justinhartley) November 30, 2016
