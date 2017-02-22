Sterling K. Brown Breaks Down Crying After Heartbreaking This Is Us Episode (Spoilers)

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers about last night's episode of This Is Us, "Memphis." Consider yourself warned. We know, we know. Every single damn episode of This Is Us is emotional and heartbreaking and bound to reduce us all to snotty, ugly-crying puddles. But seriously — "Memphis" hit us so, so hard. We should have taken Milo Ventimiglia at his word and taken a personal day. It sounds like Sterling K. Brown could also use a break. The actor, who plays Randall on the NBC tearjerker, posted an emotional Facebook Live video in response to last night's episode, during which his character takes a road trip with his terminally ill biological father, William (Ron Cephas Jones). Guys, we were all so caught up in theorizing how Jack Pearson (Ventimiglia) dies that we didn't consider how traumatic William's more imminent death from cancer would be. Now we know (sniff).
Advertisement
“I’ve seen this episode a few times now and it still gets me," a visibly moved Brown told fans. "Proud of this show. Proud of the work. So happy to be a part of something like this." Tears ran down the Emmy-winning actor's face as he spoke about death and the loss of his own uncle from cancer. “If you have family that you haven’t talked to in a while or friends that you feel that you have gotten out of touch with, then call them up," he told viewers. "And let ‘em know how much you love them and how much you care because tomorrow is not promised. You got to let the people know while they’re here how much they’re appreciated and how much you love them. "That's what I'm happy about with this show," he added, wiping tears away. "I'm happy that we get to do that, help people do that. It's one thing to entertain, to educate, but to edify, to lift people up... well, to God be the glory." There's more, and it's all as Kleenex-worthy as you'd expect. Seriously, why didn't we take that day off?
Advertisement