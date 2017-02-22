Sterling K. Brown Breaks Down Crying After Heartbreaking This Is Us Episode (Spoilers)

“I’ve seen this episode a few times now and it still gets me," a visibly moved Brown told fans. "Proud of this show. Proud of the work. So happy to be a part of something like this." Tears ran down the Emmy-winning actor's face as he spoke about death and the loss of his own uncle from cancer. “If you have family that you haven’t talked to in a while or friends that you feel that you have gotten out of touch with, then call them up," he told viewers. "And let ‘em know how much you love them and how much you care because tomorrow is not promised. You got to let the people know while they’re here how much they’re appreciated and how much you love them. "That's what I'm happy about with this show," he added, wiping tears away. "I'm happy that we get to do that, help people do that. It's one thing to entertain, to educate, but to edify, to lift people up... well, to God be the glory." There's more, and it's all as Kleenex-worthy as you'd expect. Seriously, why didn't we take that day off?