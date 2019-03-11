NBC's This Is Us loves jumping back and forth through time with flashbacks and glimpses into the future. Since the Pearsons are scattered all across the United States — from Pittsburgh to New York to Los Angeles — the show tends to skip around from city to city, too. That's why the next episode of This Is Us is such a departure from tradition: Instead of bouncing around in time and space, the Pearsons will all be together, in one room, for the entirety of the episode.
According to creator Dan Fogelman's interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Tuesday's episode of This Is Us, titled "The Waiting Room," will show the Pearson clan in the hospital as they wait for news about Kate (Chrissy Metz) and her new baby, who may not survive premature birth. Fogelman described the episode as a "play on national television."
Advertisement
"[There are no] bells and whistles," Fogelman told THR of the upcoming episode. "It's just a lot of great actors saying some really cool words and shot in a beautiful way and I'm really excited."
This isn't the first time that This Is Us has shifted expectation. While the majority of the first two seasons focused primarily on stories about the Big Three and their parents Rebecca (Mandy Moore) and Jack (Milo Ventimiglia), season 3 gave characters like Toby (Chris Sullivan) and Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson) their very own episodes.
We can expect more of that in the future, Fogelman teased to THR.
"We have episodes coming in prominent locations of our next two seasons that will barely involve any of our main characters," the TV creator revealed to the outlet.
There's plenty of time to explore all things Pearson: According to Fogelman and showrunner Isaac Aptaker's interview with Deadline last month, the series is loosely planned through season 6.
Check out the teaser for "The Waiting Room" below.
Advertisement