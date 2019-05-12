Big news for the Pearsons! This Is Us has been picked up for three more seasons, and all of your questions about the family might actually be answered. NBC announced on Sunday the drama will not only return for its fourth season this fall, it will continue for two more seasons after that, TV Guide reports.
As This Is Us is the No. 1rated drama on NBC and the creators have said the show has a six-season plan, this isn’t surprising, but it is exciting news.
“In a television landscape with nearly 500 original scripted series, there are very few, if any, that have the critical and cultural impact of This Is Us, and we couldn’t be more proud to bring fans three more seasons of a show that so well represents the NBC brand,” said Lisa Katz and Tracey Pakosta, presidents of scripted programming at NBC Entertainment, reports Deadline.
Advertisement
Star Mandy Moore shared in the excitement with a video on Instagram celebrating the show’s renewal, and inadvertently clueing us in that it wasn’t a huge surprise. She wrote in the caption, “We are all BEYOND excited to share the good news that we have been renewed for 3 MORE SEASONS!”
View this post on Instagram
We are all BEYOND excited to share the good news that we have been renewed for 3 MORE SEASONS! Obviously that means we have a lot more laughing, crying, healing, growing and more to do together. None of this would be possible without your unwavering support from episode 1 and our entire TIU family is unbelievably grateful. So buckle up, we’re just getting started!! #thisisus
The next three seasons have a lot of questions to answer from the flash-forward scenes at the end of season three. We’re hoping some of them will be tackled in season 4, like how Kevin becomes a father, what’s going on with Rebecca’s medical issues (is it dementia?), and why Toby and Kate appear to have split.
TV Guide spoke to executive producers Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, who said we will see new chapters in season 4, such as Kevin’s son and how he came to be part of the family. They also teased new characters that “people would have no way to see coming that are going to come into our Pearsons' lives and really stir the pot.”
The beginning of the next chapter for the “big three” and the Pearson parents starts with season 4, which will debut this fall on NBC.
Advertisement