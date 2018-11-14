There is a version of “Sometimes” that focuses more on the clues the series has left about Zoe to foreshadow her painful family history. Tuesday’s episode leans into the filmmaker’s discomfort at even speaking about her father, who very suspiciously lives in China of all places. In fact, she doesn’t even want him to know she is in Asia, lest he try to contact her due to their rare proximity. There is also the fact Zoe’s cousin, the fantastic Beth Pearson (Susan Kelechi Watson), told Kevin her pseudo baby sister is a man-eater during the season 3 premiere (Zoe joined Beth's home around age 8 when her own mom could no longer care for her). It would be easy for This Is Us to cheaply connect Zoe’s sexual history with her status as a survivor or something as cliché as “daddy issues.”